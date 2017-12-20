NC MLA defends his derogatory remark against soldiers

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): National Conference (NC) MLA Javed Rana on Wednesday tried to defend his derogatory remark against soldiers and state police by citing examples of incidents where the Army was allegedly not helpful.

Speaking to ANI here, Rana said, "The truth will not die...if someone is a chor (thief) or a dadal (tout) nothing will change them. I was referring to a local incident, where a local magistrate was injured during a hustle in the district here. We had asked help from the Army then but to our bad luck, they were not around".

"In another incident, which took place in 2010, a rift broke out between commoners and police and then too, the Army was not there," he added. "What should we term the police or personals who just watch innocent or common people getting brutally beaten while they stand nearby?", asked Rana. The National Conference MLA's statement comes a day after he brazenly used derogatory language against soldiers and state police, while addressing a public function in Mendhar in Poonch. "These people (Army and Police) don't help us. It's a sad thing. Even when I was coming with the Minister, I was troubled. How will you (Army and Police) secure us? If someone starts sloganeering here, they (Army and Police) will start fleeing," Rana said while speaking at the function. He made the spiteful statements in the presence of state minister Chaudhary Zulfikar Ali and senior officials of the district administration who had also attended the event. (ANI)