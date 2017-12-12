NC will not ally with any party in future polls, says Farooq Abdullah

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that his party will contest the next Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir alone, and averred it will emerge victorious on its own merit.

Addressing the party workers in Udhampur, Abdullah said, "We will not join hands with any party, we will contest elections on our own strength and will definitely win."

The NC chief asked party cadre to not buy into propagandas about the party allying with other political parties, and said that NC has been betrayed in the past to not put its trust in any other party.

"We are National Conference and we will remain in National Conference. I have seen how other parties have betrayed us. We have been betrayed but we have never betrayed anyone; this is our honour, and we are not ready to be betrayed in future," Abdullah added. (ANI)