NC women wing protest against Major Gogoi

[India], May 24 (ANI): The women wing of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Wednesday carried out protests against Indian Army's decision of commending Major Leetul Gogoi, who shot into headlines for tying up a civilian to a jeep in defence against stone pelters.

"We deeply condemn the act, this has in a way given license to uniform personnel to make anyone a 'human shield' or even execute them," protester Shamima Firdaus told ANI.

"I think the state government has decided to kill everyone who raises their voice," she added amid chants against the Indian Army.

Firdaus added that there is no sense of security in the Valley, asserting that people have no right to dissent. Major Leetul Gogoi, who tied up a civilian, Farooq Ahmad Dar, on his jeep's bonnet as a shield to prevent mobs from attacking Election Commission staff in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam last month yesterday said he had caught Dar on realising he was instigating a group of stone-pelters and could have been their leader. Defending his action, the Army Major told the media, "I have not fired a bullet, not beaten up anyone... there was no collateral damage. From my point of view I have not violated anything... We are here to help the people. The Army is here for common people, against those with weapons and those who fight against nation." The officer was awarded by Chief of Army Staff's ( COAS) Commendation Card for his sustained distinguished service in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. (ANI)