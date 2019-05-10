NCB seizes 550 kg ganja in Muzaffarpur, arrests four

[India], May 10 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested four persons and seized 550 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from their possession in Muzaffarpur on Thursday, police said.

"We received information from our source that a truck loaded with ganja has been moved out from Agartala towards Bihar. During the search operation, we raided a truck and found and seized 550 kg ganja. We have arrested four people in the case," Zonal Director Narcotics Control Bureau Trilok Nath Singh told ANI.The identities of the arrested persons and the value of the seized drug are yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)