[India], Feb 22 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Hyderabad Sub-Zone intercepted a truck near Bilal Idgah crossing in Rajendernagar in Ranga Reddy district and seized 1,020 kg of cannabis.

The incident took place on February 20. A 39-year-old truck driver has been arrested by the NCB officials.

The source of the cannabis drug originated from Visakhapatnam and the truck was destined to Zaheerabad for further trafficking.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)