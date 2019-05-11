NCB seizes over 25 kg of ketamine, raw material in raid

[India], May 11 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) unearthed a haul of ketamine and raw materials for the preparation of illegal narcotics through a raid in Bengaluru and subsequently in Hyderabad.

The kingpin of the racket, who had initially fled after handing over the consignment, was subsequently nabbed in Yelahanka after a massive search operation overnight with assistance from the Bengaluru Police.

Based on interrogation, his house in RR Nagar was searched. A clandestine lab for the manufacture of ketamine was found in the basement of his house. Recovery of 25.450 kg of ketamine, raw material and equipment was effected from his house.

Investigation revealed that he had several contacts in different parts of Australia. The overseas inquiry is underway. Investigations also led to the discovery of a manufacturing unit, much larger in dimension in Hyderabad. The DDG of NCB, Rajesh Nandan Srivastava said in a statement: "In follow up to the seizures in Bengaluru, NCB officials of Hyderabad raided a premise in Nacharam, Hyderabad on May 2 and found a clandestine illegal manufacturing unit in the presence of its director. The raid continued till May 3 and a total of 477 kg of white crystalline powder, believed to be ketamine, was recovered and seized. About 281 kg of intermediate material was also seized. The director of the unit was also arrested." Apart from the laboratory equipment, a note counting machine and a large number of musical instruments were also recovered. (ANI)