NCBC issues notice to NALSAR for not implementing OBC/BC quota in admission

[India], May 30 (ANI): The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has issued a notice to NALSAR University for the non-implementation of the rule of reservation with respect to OBC and BC category students.

The NCBC has served the notice on the basis of representations received from three persons and a letter received from the Congress party in this regard.

The Congress party had earlier written to NCBC chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahni demanding the implementation of reservation policies for the backward category students in the NALSAR Law University.

"The Registrar of the NALAR University came up with a lame and untenable excuse that there is no provision made in the NALSAR University Act to extend reservations to OBCs students," Congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said. "However, neither the NALSAR University nor the state of Telangana is allowed to violate the Presidential order and rule of reservation that was already in existence in Telangana and continue to harp on an illegal act that was made preventing the statutory rights to students," he said. Dasoju said: "The university has failed to implement the reservation policies in the state of Telangana as applicable to state universities and has been committing a breach of various laws including the Constitution of India by not reserving adequate seats" for the students belonging to the OBC and BC category." "We make an earnest appeal to direct the government of Telangana and the NALSAR to strictly implement OBC reservations and further stay their admissions till the issue of OBC reservations is resolved," Dasoju added. The commission reckons the matter to be of a serious nature and has sought the presence of the Vice Chancellor of the university in person on June 4 to address the matter. (ANI)