NCERT books informative but less activity oriented: Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the National Council Of Educational Research And Training (NCERT) textbooks focus heavily on information and are less activity oriented, and thus require a lot of revision over its content.

"The teachers of the Delhi Government schools have reviewed the NCERT books and the entire content is very bookish. It is very much information oriented and less activity oriented," Sisodia said after attending the NCERT meeting chaired by Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

Sisodia said it is important for the NCERT books to not to favour any political party and should be more child-centric. "There are a lot of issues pertaining to the NCERT books. What is their purpose of keeping a chapter, what is the language used? How is it presented? The entire nation studies the NCERT books or the one based on it. We require a lot of clarity on the issue," he said. Meanwhile, the NCERT will review all its school textbooks more than 10 years after the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) was drafted. Last month the NCERT invited suggestions and feedback from all states and union territories regarding any factual errors in textbooks, which required changes in the content.