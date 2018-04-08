NCERT books should be available to all students, directs Uttarakhand CM

[India], Apr 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday instructed all the District Magistrates of the state to ensure NCERT books are made available to the students and parents through book sellers and retailers.

This comes after the state government made NCERT books compulsory in private schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Earlier, complaints were received that schools were prescribing books by private publishers that cost exorbitantly.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is an autonomous organisation of the Government of India, and its books are prescribed by the CBSE. (ANI)