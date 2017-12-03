NCM seeks Law Commission's opinion on minority status to Hindus in 8 states

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Sunday sought the Law Commission's opinion on minority status to the Hindus in eight states on the representation given by the petitioner, Ashwini Upadhyay.

The Supreme Court had, earlier, asked the petitioner to approach the NCM as he urged the court to declare that Hindus were a minority community in eight states including Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Upadhyay has referred to December 18, 1992 resolution of the UN General Assembly and a judgement of the top court to back his plea.

In his plea, the petitioner sought the Hindus be declared minority in the eight states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Lakshdweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)