NCMC reviews preparedness activities for Cyclone Ockhi

[India], Dec 4 (ANI): The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Monday took note of another depression being formed in South East Bay of Bengal adjoining South Andaman Sea, in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi creating havoc in the southern states of India.

It also reviewed preparedness activities undertaken by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the crisis situation.

Necessary advisories have also been issued to fishermen and others in the wake of the cyclone.

The NCMC chaired by the cabinet secretary, PK Sinha, also reviewed the relief and rescue operations in states and union territories affected by the ongoing cyclone. The committee also took stock of the preparedness activities in Maharashtra and Gujarat which are likely to be impacted by the cyclone. The cyclonic storm, Ockhi, over east central Arabian sea has moved further northwards with a speed of 13 kmph early morning today. It is very likely to move North-North Eastward and weaken gradually. It will then cross coasts of south Gujarat and adjoining North Maharashtra near Surat as a deep depression by midnight of December 5. (ANI)