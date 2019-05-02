NCMC reviews preparedness as 'Fani' Cyclone set to make landfall in Odisha

[India], May 2 (ANI): The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha here on Thursday again reviewed the preparedness of states and the concerned departments of the Indian government to deal with extremely severe 'Fani' cyclone.

"The State and Central Agencies, Cabinet Secretary has directed that people from vulnerable areas be moved to safer places, cyclone shelters and make provision for essential food, drinking water and medicines," said the Central government in a statement.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that FANI is expected to touch Odisha coast south of Puri on the morning of 3rd May with wind speeds ranging up to 180 kmph causing heavy rainfall and storm surge in the coastal districts of the State," the release said.

IMD also warned of a storm surge of about 1.5-meter height which may inundate low lying coastal areas of Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha at the time of landfall, said the government.

The Government said that 10,000 villages and 52 towns located in 9 districts in Odisha will be affected. Also, the government has already taken action on evacuation. Around 900 cyclone shelters have been made ready to house the evacuees.

"It is estimated that a total of 11.5 lakh people will have to be moved to safer areas, of which about 3.3 lakh people have already been evacuated. Arrangements have been made to warn people of the impending cyclone through announcements over public address systems, mass SMS and local media. Teams of NDRF and ODRAF have been put in place," the release added.

Reviewing the preparedness the Cabinet Secretary directed for establishment of a central toll-free helpline for the general public.

"Civil Aviation Ministry informed that flight operations from Bhubaneswar will be suspended from midnight of 2nd May. Operations from Kolkata airport also will remain suspended from the morning of May 3 and resumed as soon as the conditions improve. Railways have already suspended operations of trains in Odisha," the release said in a statement. (ANI)