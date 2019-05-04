NCMC reviews rescue and relief operations in states hit by cyclone 'Fani'

[India], May 4 (ANI): The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Saturday reviewed rescue and relief measures being carried out in cyclone 'Fani' affected areas in Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.

The NCMC was informed by Odisha government that extensive damage to telecommunications and power infrastructure had been caused in Puri, Bhubaneswar and other areas. However, due to timely precautionary measures including large scale evacuation, the loss to human lives was minimal.

West Bengal reported mild impact of the cyclone while Andhra Pradesh informed of heavy rainfall and some damage to crops and roads in Srikakulam district. Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha directed the Ministry of Power and Department of Telecommunications to immediately assist Odisha government by providing electrical poles, gang workmen and diesel generator sets of varying capacities for quick restoration of power supply. "Flights to Bhubaneswar will resume by Saturday afternoon. No damages to ports and refinery installations were reported. The NDRF has moved 16 additional teams for rescue and relief work in Odisha and has removed fallen trees and other obstacles on most of the roads," the NCMC said. The Health Ministry has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination in Odisha, which was scheduled for May 5. Railways and Civil Aviation Ministries have made arrangements for free transportation of relief materials to the cyclone hit areas. Also, enough supplies of food, medicines, drinking water and other essential supplies have been kept in readiness to be airlifted as per the requirements projected by the states. (ANI)