NCP condemns PM Modi's remark on Manmohan Singh

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh meeting Pakistani officials.

While attending a rally in Nagpur, Pawar said, "Prime Minister should be ashamed of it. If such an approach is been taken by the government then it is not in favor of our country."

Earlier in the day, even Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, hit out at the prime minister for his comment on Manmohan Singh.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh himself quashed PM Modi's accusation about the former's clandestine meeting with Pakistani officials, and expressed 'anguish' at 'the canards being spread' by the latter. "I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause by none less than Prime Minister, Sh. Narender Modi. Fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat, desperation of Prime Minister to hurl every abuse and latch on to every straw is palpable," Singh said in an official statement. In one of his campaign rallies, Prime Minister Modi alleged Pakistan's interference in the Gujarat elections and said that Mani Shankar Aiyar, Dr Singh and former vice president Hamid Ansari met with Pakistan's High Commissioner and Foreign Minister. The Prime Minister also sought an explanation from the opposition. (ANI)