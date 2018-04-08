NCP corporator booked for running sex racket in Pune

[India], Apr 8 (ANI): An FIR was registered against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Aniket Wagh on Sunday for allegedly running a sex racket in Pune's Indapur.

Acting on a tip-off, Indapur Police sent a person posing as a customer, to Rupali Lodge where the racket was running.

The police team that wanted to check the veracity of the inputs, found it to be true and busted the racket.

During interrogation, women informed police that they were deputed by NCP corporator Aniket Wagh, who is also owner of the Lodge and its Manager Ajay Shinde.

Meanwhile, police has filed a case against Wagh and Shinde and arrested the latter. Wagh is still on the run, the police said. (ANI)