NCP lawmaker criticises PM Modi for washing sanitation workers feet, calls it publicity stunt

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) lawmaker Jitendra Awhad on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for washing the feet of sanitation workers during his recent Kumbh visit and called it a publicity stunt.

He said, “This is all a publicity stunt and is wrong. The Prime Minister has shown that he supports and promotes Chaturvarna Vyavastha (four-layered Hindu social order) by washing the feet of the Dalit sanitation workers. Instead of sanitation workers, he should have called some soldiers affected by Pulwama and should have washed their feet. However, he called Dalit workers for political advantage.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at the 'Sangam' and offered prayers. He also performed the Ganga Aarti at the ongoing Kumbh Mela. After this, the Prime Minister met sanitation workers and washed their feet as a mark of respect. (ANI)