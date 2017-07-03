NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal allowed to vote from jail for presidential polls

[India], July 3 (ANI): A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on Monday allowed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, (who is currently lodged in jail in connection with a money laundering case) to cast his vote in Presidential Polls.

On April 1, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested an unnamed director linked with Bhujbal. They had also opposed Bhujbal's plea in the special court.

Earlier in the month, a special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar, appearing for the ED, argued that under Section 44 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the special court has no jurisdiction to pass orders on the constitutional right of Bhujbal, which he gets under Article 54.

Bhujbal was arrested in March last year by the ED, as they had alleged that from 2006, the Bhujbals and their associates laundered money to the tune of Rs 4,264.25 crore. (ANI)