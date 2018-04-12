'NCP won't fight Karnataka election to defeat BJP'

[India] April 12 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will not fight Karnataka elections in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, said NCP general secretary D P Tripathi on Thursday.

Talking to ANI here, Tripathi said, "We have to defeat BJP in Karnataka Elections. Therefore, the NCP has decided that it will not fight elections."

He said the NCP will support Siddaramaiah led Congress government without any conditions.

The Karnataka assembly polls will be held on May 12 and the votes will be counted on May 15. (ANI)