NCPCR condemns Hisar rape case, vows to take strict action

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday condemned the incident where a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Uklana village of Haryana's Hisar and said that they were coordinating with the state police to arrest the culprit.

"NCPCR will make every effort to talk to the Haryana Police so that the culprit is caught, prosecuted and given maximum possible sentence," NCPCR advisor Kulbir Krishnan told ANI.

Krishnan called the incident barbaric, adding he had never heard such thing before.

The five-year-old was allegedly raped and brutally murdered by inserting a wooden stick into her private parts. An FIR has been registered in this case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed for a thorough investigation. No one has been arrested till now, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jitender Kumar told ANI. (ANI)