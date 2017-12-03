NCW chief to meet girl allegedly being exploited by Hardik Patel

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma will on Sunday reach Surat to meet a girl who, according to a complaint received by the commission, is being sexually exploited by Patidar leader Hardik Patel.

Sharma, along with a team, will be heading to Surat tonight.

The girl herself is not the complainant in the complaint sent to the NCW.

However, the complaint contains personal information about a girl who wishes to talk to the commission confidentially as she is scared to come forward.

It's also reported the NCW chairperson will talk to the media once the team has spoken to the girl and investigated the matter thoroughly. (ANI)