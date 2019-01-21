NCW issues notice to BLP MLA over remarks against Mayawati

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to BJP MLA Sadhana Singh over her recent "eunuch" remark against BSP supremo Mayawati.

NCW stated that "remarks are extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards dignity and respect of women". It has asked her to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission.

On Saturday, Sadhana claimed that Mayawati sold her dignity in exchange for power.

"I don't know Uttar Pradesh's former chief minister is a woman or a man. She doesn't understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. She was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, in spite of that she sold all her dignity to get power," Sadhana had said in a public rally in Chandrauli.

"I take this opportunity to condemn Mayawati who calls herself a woman. She is a shame on the entire womanhood. BJP leaders saved her dignity, and she sold it for the sake of her comfort and power. Women from the entire country condemn her," Sadhana added. Yesterday Sadhana clarified that she was referring to BJP's help to Mayawati in the Guest House case of June 2, 1995. The comment drew flak from BSP and its new ally Samajwadi Party (SP) amongst others. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday, "A member of the party, which used to claim that it is the only one which can promote and protect Indian culture, has used such bad language. The same MLA had earlier said things about SP which are available on the internet". "We will locate them (about what Sadhana said about SP) and lodge complaint against her to prove the language she had used. The public will give them an answer in elections. How can someone speak like that? They're frustrated as in the last four-and-half years they didn't do anything," he said. (ANI)