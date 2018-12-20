NCW seeks explanation from Darul Uloom VC for 'fatwa' on women, men eating together

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): The National Commission of Women (NCW) has sought an explanation from Vice Chancellor of Darul Uloom Deoband Abul Qasim Nomani for issuing a fatwa or decree, which termed women and men eating together during public functions as 'un-Islamic.'

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, while terming the fatwa as "derogatory and unacceptable," said in a statement: "The National Commission for Women has come across news reports captioned 'Men, women eating together at functions is un-Islamic: Darul' wherein it was reported that the Islamic seminary has issued a fatwa."

"The commission takes serious note of the matter. It is derogatory, unacceptable and the NCW condemns it outright. Considering the gravity of the matter, you are hereby required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the commission on the matter by return fax or e-mail," she added. In a fatwa issued late on Tuesday night, the Darul Uloom Deoband said that the act of both women and men eating together in functions is considered a sin and is, therefore 'un-Islamic.' The Islamic seminary also asserted that consuming food while standing together is 'illegitimate.' "Women eating or taking part in programmes in which strange men are present is not good for women. It is strongly forbidden and is a sin under the Islamic law," Vice Chancellor of Darul Uloom Deoband Abul Qasim Nomani had said in the fatwa or decree. (ANI)