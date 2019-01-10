NCW sends notice to Rahul Gandhi for his sexist remarks on Sitharaman

[India] Jan 10 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making sexist remarks against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma told ANI: "In the Congress party where women are the strongest including great leaders like Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, we don't expect such sexist remarks from him. He has to say sorry for his remarks against our Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman."

"We have asked for an explanation from Rahul Gandhi for why he said and what he said on Wednesday in two Tweets. The statement was pathetic, sexist and misogynistic. That is why we have sent him a notice," Sharma further added.

NCW chairperson said: "Rahul Gandhi has to explain what he means when he is trying to talk low of women," adding that "I do not understand Rahul's statement regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well where the Congress party chief tells PM-'Be a man."

Gandhi scion is facing backlash for ridiculing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the latter could not "even come to Parliament for a minute to respond to questions posed on the Rafale deal and asked a lady (Nirmala Sitharaman) to save him (Ek Mahila Say Kaha Meri Raksha Kijiye)."

Gandhi had tweeted on Wednesday "With all due respect Modi Ji, in our culture respect for women begins at home. Stop shaking. Be a man and answer my question: Did the Air Force and Defence Ministry object when you bypassed the original Rafale deal? Yes? Or No? #RafaleScam"

In the notice, NCW stated: "The remarks made are extremely misogynistic, offensive, and unethical and shows an extreme disrespect towards the dignity and honour of women in general."

"Whereas the Commission strongly condemns such irresponsible and discouraging views of persons holding responsible positions. Considering the gravity of the matter, you are hereby required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter on the receipt of this notice," wrote Barnali Shome, Under Secretary, NCW, in the notice.

Soon after NCW chairperson Sharma's tweet, the national spokesperson of Congress Priyanka Chaturvedi came forward for Rahul's rescue and slammed NCW chairperson for targeting her leader and not taking action in Unnao and Kathua rape cases.

"Madam I wish you figured the duties that come with your JOB-Where were you When Unnao and Kathua happened? Increased violence against women since 2014? Prime Minister's Narendra Modi words like Congress ki vidhwa, supnakha? A misogynistic comment a day that came from BJP leaders? Then, the silence was golden?" she tweeted.

On her part, Sharma asked Priyanka to brush her knowledge and wrote on Twitter; "Try harder. You surely need to brush your knowledge about NCW and it is mandated. Unnao and Kathua were NCPCR matters as both involved minors."

On this Priyanka wrote: "Your job is to take action not talk and pay lip service to women's issues. Waiting for you to send a notice to the Prime Minister for Supnakha and Congress ki Vidhwa. In case you haven't seen the video or read the news will share! If you don't you will prove that you are merely a political appointee."

"I know that's your prerogative...I mean talk and pay lip service on any issue...take care and good buy," Sharma replied in her tweet. (ANI)