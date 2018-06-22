NCW takes cognisance in Khunti gang-rape matter

[India], June 22 (ANI): The National Commission of Women (NCW) on Friday wrote a letter to Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) directing him to apprise the commission about the action taken in Khunti gang-rape case.

The NCW took to Twitter and said, "NCW has taken cognisance of the media report "5 NGO workers gang-raped at gunpoint in Jharkhand village" in which it has been reported that five women activists were abducted and gang-raped at gunpoint by at least half a dozen men on 19/6/18 in #Khunti 1/3"

The NCW also informed that the commission has constituted a three-member inquiry team to investigate into the case and submit recommendations on the matter.

"The Commission has written to the DGP, #Jharkhand directing him to apprise NCW about the detailed action taken in the matter at the earliest. #Khunti 2/3," the commission said.

It added, ".@NCWIndia has also constituted a three-member Inquiry Team to investigate into the case in accordance with the procedure laid down in Section 10 (1) read with Section 10 (4) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 and submit its recommendation to the Commission. 3/3"

Police officials yesterday confirmed that more than three men were involved in the incident, where five women, associated with an NGO, were allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in Jharkhand's Khunti district.

The five women were associated with an NGO which worked towards raising awareness on issues like human trafficking. On one such campaign, the women had gone to the nearby village of Kochang to perform a street-play.

During the campaign, the women, who were a part of the dramatic team of the NGO, were allegedly kidnapped and then raped at gunpoint. Their male companions were also thrashed by the unidentified persons.

Police have filed an FIR and are contacting the victims to probe all angles of the case.

"We have registered an FIR in the gang-rape case of five women. At least three men were involved in the misdoing who might be associated with the Pathalgarhi movement. We have formed a medical board for examination of the victims," said Ranchi DIG Amol V Homkar. (ANI)