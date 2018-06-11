NCW takes note of Muzaffarpur sexual assault case

[India], June 11 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) member Sushma Sahu held a meeting with officials in Bihar over the alleged sexual assault of minor girls at a government children home in Muzaffarpur.

Speaking to reporters, Sahu said, "I have been told that there is evidence of two girls being pregnant. I held a meeting with many officials, several facts were brought to light."

Earlier, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS, Mumbai) in an audit report had claimed that minor girls living at government children home located at Sahu Road under Town police station area in Muzaffarpur were allegedly subjected to sexual assault.

The TISS, in its report raised question in the manner the children home were run. After the report came to light a case was registered with the women's police station in Muzaffarpur by district child protection unit against the Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, the NGO which run the children home. The case was filed under section 376, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). (ANI)