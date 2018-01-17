NCW takes notice of rape incident in Haryana's Jind

[India], Jan. 16 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the Jind incident, wherein a Dalit girl was gangraped and murdered on Sunday.

The NCW has written a letter to Mamta Singh, Inspector General of Police (IPS) Crime against Women Police Headquarters in Panchkula, Haryana over the recent rape incidents.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, in a statement, said "The victim had suffered internal injuries after accused inserted a pointed object into her private parts. Her body had 19 injuries, largely on head, face and chest. Also her lungs were ruptured."

"The Commission is deeply concerned about the issues related to safety and security of the women of Haryana, as this incident in particular reminds of the Nirbhaya case of 2012. Considering the seriousness of the matter, we request to examine the issue on priority. Kindly apprise the Commission of all action taken in the matter within 48 hours," the statement added. A 15-year-old girl's body with mutilated private parts was found in the district on Monday. The body of the minor was found near a canal in Budhakhera village of the district. The girl, reportedly, was missing since January 9 from Kurukshetra. (ANI)