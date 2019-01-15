NCW takes suo motu cognisance of objectionable statements made by Jadavpur University professor

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the objectionable statements made by a professor of Jadavpur University in West Bengal's Kolkata.

As per reports, the professor in his Facebook post had compared a woman's virginity to a sealed bottle or packet.

The NCW team, led by Rekha Sharma, will meet the Vice Chancellor, Jadavpur University to discuss the matter during their scheduled visit to West Bengal this week.

The Commission has also written to DGP, West Bengal, directing him to investigate the matter and take appropriate action as per the relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code. (ANI)