NCW to conduct gender sensitization training programme for UP police

[India], Apr 20 (ANI): As part of the National Commission for Women's (NCW) ongoing endeavor to bring a higher level of sensitivity among police personnel, the Commission will be conducting a one-day Gender Sensitization Training Programme for the Uttar Pradesh police force at the Police Training Centre in Sitapur, on Saturday.

Around 300 police officers of the rank of Sub-Inspector level will participate in the workshop.

The sensitization workshop is aimed at removing the inherent prejudices and biases of police officers towards victims of gender-based crimes and women in general, as well as women colleagues in particular and to develop in them the required professionalism in terms of knowledge, skills and attitudes for dealing with cases of violence against women more effectively.

"Crime against women manifest in various form. The police may often be the first point of contact for the distressed. Their role and handling thereafter, is critical in responding to preventing violence against women. Being front-line functionaries, the police are expected to respond in an empathetic and sensitive manner. However, research indicates a lesser than satisfactory response from the police, in most cases on account of their own beliefs, stereotypes and attitude about gender role," the NCW said in an official statement. A team from NCW, along with other experts in the field, will sensitize police officers about issues related to the role of police in cases of gender violence. (ANI)