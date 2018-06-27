NCW to Kerala DGP-Probe case of priests blackmailing woman

[India], June 27 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo-motu notice of a media report captioned "Five Kerala priests 'blackmail, sexually abuse' woman", published in various national dailies today.

It may be recalled that five priests of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala were accused of blackmailing and sexually abusing a married woman.

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala has since suspended the priests over the allegations after the woman's husband complained to the church.

The man has claimed that a confession made by his wife to one of the priests was used to blackmail her. "The victim was subjected to sexual abuse by blackmailing her with her confessional secrets," ANI quoted a church spokesperson, as saying. The incident came to light after an audio clip of the woman's husband narrating his ordeal went viral on social media. A major English daily has quoted the man as saying that his wife was sexually abused by one of the priests before she got married and had made sexual advances towards her even after her marriage. Both husband and wife are residents of Thiruvalla. The husband of the blackmailed woman now wants all five priests defrocked. Three of the priests belong to the Niranam Diocese in Thiruvalla, while the other two are from Pandalam and Delhi. A police complaint is yet to be filed. The NCW has written letters to the Director General of Police of Kerala, directing him to investigate the matter and apprise the commission about action taken. (ANI)