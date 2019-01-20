NCW to send notice to Sadhana Singh for 'eunuch' remark

The National Commission for Women said a notice will be sent to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Sadhana Singh for referring to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati as a "eunuch".

"NCW has taken suo moto cognisance of the objectionable statement made by BJP MLA Ms. Sadhana Singh. The Commission will be sending a notice to Ms. Singh regarding the statement in question." the Commission tweeted.

On Saturday, Sadhana had claimed that Mayawati sold her dignity in exchange for power.

"I don't think Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister is a woman or a man. She doesn't understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power," Sadhana had said in a public rally in Chandrauli. "I take this opportunity to condemn Mayawati, who calls herself a woman. She is a shame on the entire womankind. BJP leaders saved her dignity, and she sold it for the sake of her comfort and power. Women from the entire country condemn her," Sadhana added. The comment drew flak from BSP and its new ally, Samajwadi Party (SP), amongst others. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the comment made by the BJP leader was an insult not just to Mayawati but to women in general. Meanwhile, BSP leader Satish Mishra said Sadhana was "mentally ill." "The language used by BJP leader Sadhana Singh against our party President Mayawati shows the level of the BJP. This shows that BJP is disappointed and frustrated with the SP-BSP alliance. They have no strength to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh. The level of language shows their mental illness. Such people should be admitted to the mental hospital of Agra or Bareli. The people of this country this time will show BJP its real place. They have lost their mental balance in fear of losing the election in Uttar Pradesh," he told ANI. (ANI)