NCW writes to K'taka police to probe into Siddaramaiah incident

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Karnataka Police to investigate into an incident in which Congress leader Siddaramaiah allegedly misbehaved with a woman.

Taking cognizance of the news reports on the incident, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma in a letter to state DGP Neelmani Raju on Monday requested for an investigation and action as per relevant provisions of law.

She has also urged that the commission should be apprised of the developments.

Earlier in the day, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah was caught on camera losing his cool while interacting with a woman in Mysuru.

In a video, Siddaramaiah could be seen furiously snatching away the mike from the woman's hand and in the process, her 'dupatta' also dropped. The woman was apparently raising some issue, which agitated the Congress leader. However, commenting on the incident, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Siddaramaiah's actions were "unintentional". "Sometimes when people start asking questions in a rough way and even after hearing them out when they don’t stop, you want to pull the mike. (In this case) while pulling the mike, the 'dupatta' came along. There was no such intention," said Rao. BJP, meanwhile, has called the incident a crime and demanded action by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Rahul Gandhi should tell what he'll do with him. This is a crime, the way he abused her. That’s how they see women; they haven't changed since the tandoor case. They only respect women from one family". (ANI)