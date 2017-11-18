N.D Tiwari becomes unresponsive, shifted to I.C.U

[India], Nov 18 (ANI): Veteran Congress leader Narayan Datt Tiwari on Saturday became unresponsive when he was being given physiotherapy and was shifted to a hospital in Delhi.

"Pandit Narayan Datt Tiwariji became unresponsive while he was being given physiotherapy. His son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was present at that moment," said a statement from his office.

N.D Tiwari was shifted from his room to the Intensive care unit at Max Hospital.

Narayan Datt Tiwari was thrice the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and once the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, as well.(ANI)