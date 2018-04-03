NDA govt has actually strengthened SC/ST Bill: Shah

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Tuesday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has actually strengthened the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) 1989 Act through an amendment bill.

"Through the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2015 the NDA Government has actually strengthened the provisions of the Act. This was done in line with our commitment to the welfare of SC & ST communities," tweeted Amit Shah, a day after Centre filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its ruling, which allegedly diluted the said act.

He also criticised Congress for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and failing Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar. "Congress, which is mocking the DNA of PM @narendramodi is the same party which: Defeated Dr. Ambedkar not once but twice. Made flimsy excuses to ensure his portrait was not placed in Central Hall. Denied him a Bharat Ratna. India has seen through their negative politics!" (ANI)