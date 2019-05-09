NDA govt served without a single riot, curfew: Sitharaman

[India], May 09 (ANI): Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government served its tenure without a single "curfew" or "riot", Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India is "secure" under the leadership of the incumbent PM.

Speaking to media persons here, Sitharaman said, "Our country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is secure. We do not compromise on anything related to terrorism. We follow the principle of no tolerance and based on that, whatever steps must be taken by us, are taken."

She added, "Over the last five years, Prime Minister Modi-led government ran the country without any curfews and riots. Be it internal or the issue on the border, or any issue Pakistan has with us since 1947, we have reverted to that." The minister also said that the country has received a lot of praise on various international platforms for its foreign policies. "We believe that work must be done for the development of the nation. Continuity of our work will provide opportunities to the youth of our country," she added. (ANI)