NDA has misled Supreme Court on Rafale deal: Dr Tanwar

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Dr Ashok Tanwar on Monday accused the NDA's Central government of allegedly misleading the Supreme Court on Rafale deal.

"NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a false affidavit in the Supreme Court on Rafale deal. To cover up their corruption, Prime Minister Modi and his ministers are holding press conferences but no effort of the BJP will befool the people any longer," said Dr Tanwar in a statement.

"The Modi government itself has provided a proof of their falsehood by requesting the Supreme Court to revise the verdict on Rafale deal case. Lies remain alive whether repeated a hundred times," he said.

Dr Tanwar said the results of recently held Assembly elections in five states have shown the real picture to the BJP. He expressed confidence that with the blessings of the people of the country Congress party will come to power at the Centre and in Haryana too under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.