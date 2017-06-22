NDA has 'the numbers': BJP on Meira Kumar

[India], June 22 (ANI): After former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar was announced as the Opposition' Presidential nominee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has "the numbers" when it comes to the Presidential polls.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Shaina NC said, "As a woman in public life, I would like to compliment Meira Kumar for her candidature, but eventually, it's all about the numbers. So, as they say let the best man or best woman win and in this particular case clearly, the BJP and its allies have the numbers".

Echoing similar sentiment, another saffron party leader Prabhat Jha stated that more than 60 percent vote will fall for NDA's chosen nominee Ramnath Kovind. "The Opposition is bringing Meira Kumar's name on the list because they feel left out. It's predicted that more than 60 percent vote will fall for NDA's chosen nominee Kovind. They have decided to fight it out through this poll. But we can't help watching them lose," Jha told ANI. Earlier in the day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced Meira Kumar as the Opposition' Presidential nominee. She further appealed to the other parties to support the decision. The Opposition - Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), and other parties - decided to meet on Thursday to discuss the NDA decision on Presidential nominee Ramnath Kovind. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier said that the Opposition was a divided house over the Presidential elections as many of its partners have extended support to ruling NDA candidate. BJP president Amit Shah had announced the name of Kovind as NDA's consensus candidate for the post of Indian President. (ANI)