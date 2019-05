[India], May 23 (ANI): Early trends in the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance leading in 39 constituencies, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading on one.

The only candidate who is leading for the grand alliance in Bihar is Misha Bharti from Pataliputra.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NDA had won 31 seats in Bihar

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections were held from April 11 till May 19. (ANI)