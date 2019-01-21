NDA likely to hold massive rally at Patna in March

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the NDA is likely to hold a massive rally at Patna in the first week of March.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while addressing a press-conference here on Monday indicated that NDA may hold a rally at Patna in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate.

"I have also heard that NDA may hold a rally here in Patna in which Prime minister is also expected to participate," said Kumar.

Meanwhile, Congress is holding a massive "Jan Akansha rally" at Patna's Gandhi Maiden on February 3 in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi will participate and host the allies.

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday organised an anti-BJP rally in Kolkata which was attended by the leaders of nearly 20 opposition parties. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu among others attended the rally. (ANI)