NDA meeting to be held tomorrow

[India], May 24 (ANI): A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be held on Saturday when the BJP-led coalition is expected to elect Narendra Modi as its leader to head the new government.

The meeting will be held at 5 pm in the Central Hall of Parliament, BJP tweeted on Friday.

On May 21, during a meeting of NDA leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the coalition represents the country's expectations and ambitions.

BJP has secured 303 seats in Lok Sabha, 22 more than it had got in the 2014 elections. The NDA would have a strength of 351 in the House. (ANI)