NDA meets today, PM swearing-in next week

New Delhi: A day after the BJP-led NDA was swept back to power in a landslide, the process for the formation of a new government began Friday with the Union Cabinet recommending dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the BJP to a historic victory, met President Ram Nath Kovind and handed his resignation which was accepted.

The newly elected NDA MPs will meet Saturday to formally elect Modi as their leader, allowing him to approach the President to stake claim to government formation.

The MPs will meet in the Central Hall of Parliament at 5 pm where Modi is likely to address them. BJP leaders said the re-election will be a mere formality since Modi had been declared as the coalitions prime ministerial candidate. The Cabinet meeting was followed by a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the Parliament Annexe building. The ministers passed a resolution thanking Modi for leading the coalition to a massive win. The Cabinet meeting was followed by a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the Parliament Annexe building. The ministers passed a resolution thanking Modi for leading the coalition to a massive win. Sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Prime Minister may also visit his constituency, Varanasi, to thank voters. He won with a margin of 4.79 lakh votes. Sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Prime Minister may also visit his constituency, Varanasi, to thank voters. He won with a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.