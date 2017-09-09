NDA seeks to provide stable policy regime for next 30 years: Amit Shah

[India], Sept 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata party President Amit Shah on Saturday said that the policies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government are made with the purpose of bringing step by step stability in India in the next 30 years.

Shah was addressing a meeting organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) here.

The party President said that after coming to power, the BJP government has made many long-term reforms for the country's development.

"After the formation of the government, we started taking long term decisions and we seek to provide a stable policy regime for the next 30 years", he said.

"The BJP Government that took office three years ago has completely transformed the thought processes of the people and has been successful in creating 'Brand India'. It is now for the Indian industry to cash in on the high pedestal that the economy has been placed," Shah said, and added, "Our vision and mission is to push the reforms agenda to its logical conclusion so that it leads to transformative changes in the economy and the lives of the people."

In defence of the demonetisation that inconvenienced the Indian public last year, the BJP President said that the Narendra Modi-led government does not feel shy of taking decisions that may be irksome in the immediate term but claimed that they have far reaching reforms in the long run.

He later added that demonetisation was perfect example of the government's effort to delink development for all form of vote bank pressures. The move, he said, has unnerved black money generators and increased the tax base, which will go on to increase the size of the formal economy.

At the occasion, he slammed the former UPA government and accused it of causing an economic slowdown until BJP took to power in 2014, and also took a shot at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"The governance was dubbed as policy paralysis as all the ministers in the UPA Government acted as if they were the Prime Minister and no one recognized the Prime Minister as the Prime Minister," Shah said.

Shah said that Modi-led government, on the other hand, has upheld the federal structure of governance, and added that government's 'Pragati Programme' was testament to it.

He also dubbed the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a 'One-Tax, One-Nation' reform measure which will address the problem of regional development imbalance and ensure all-round development of the country within 15 years.

He also stressed the success of the government in areas of road building, rural roads, railway projects, village electrification, regional air connectivity, laying of the optical fibre network, and the drive to provide housing to all by 2022.

Shah concluded with the claim that GDP growth touched a high of 8% in PM Modi's rule. (ANI)