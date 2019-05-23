NDA tipped to retain power at the Centre: Exit polls on TV

Exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

CNN News 18-IPSOS exit poll gave the BJP and its allies the highest number of 336 seats with the saffron party on its own getting 276 seats, four more than it had won in the 2014 elections. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is projected to get 82 seats of which the Congress will get 46, two more than it bagged in the last elections.

ABP-Nielsen poll projected 267 for the NDA, 127 for the UPA and 148 for 'Others'. Of the 'Others', the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh is getting an estimated 50 seats.

Times Now-VMR projected 306 seats for the BJP and its allies, while Republic TV-C-Voter put it at one seat less. In the Times Now poll, the UPA, including the Congress and its allies have been projected to get 132 seats, while 'Others' are likely to secure 104 seats. The halfway mark in the Lok Sabha is 272.

In the Republic TV-C-Voter, the UPA has been projected to get 124 while 'Others' are projected to get 113 seats. Of this, BSP-SP-RLD alliance is slated to get 26 seats out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Another poll conducted by 'Jan Ki Baat' for Republic TV placed the BJP and its allies in the lead with 287 seats, while the Congress and other UPA allies are project to bag 128 seats. The 'Others' are expected to get 127 seats of which the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh is poised to get 40 seats.

A NewsX-Neta survey showed the BJP and its allies getting 242 seats out of which BJP is expected to get 202. The UPA has been projected by it to get 165 seats, while 'Others' have been tipped to get 136 Lok Sabha seats.

A BTVI-C-Voter survey showed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get 287 seats, while the UPA is expected to bag 128 seats. 'Others' have been projected to get 127 seats.

An exit poll on Zee TV gave the NDA 300 seats and the UPA 128, while 'Others' could get 114.

In the 2014 general elections, the NDA got 341 seats of which BJP alone accounted for 282 seats. The UPA had 60 seats of which 44 were won by the Congress. (ANI)