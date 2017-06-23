NDA's GST format is complicated: Congress

[India], June 23 (ANI): With a week left for Goods and Services Tax (GST) to be implemented, the Congress Party on Friday said the NDA government's 'uniform tax regime' is complicated and will cause trouble in the future.

"We are not against GST. It is our birth child, but we are against the format in which BJP wants to bring it. Those who once opposed GST are now implementing it," Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam told media here.

He further said the Centre's notion 'one nation one tax' is wrong as there are four slabs in it.

Nirupam had earlier cornered veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for advertising GST, saying the latter should not promote the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) 'stupid act'. "Amitabh Bachchan is a very respectful person, but it is not important that he becomes a part of every stupid act of the BJP," Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam told ANI. He further said the veteran actor might face the brunt of the protest against the GST which may affect his image in the long term. "Businessmen are already infuriated about the introduction of the GST and are also planning to stage protests against it. The government is not ready to listen to the businessmen. There will be protests against it and also against Bachchan for being the brand ambassador of GST. So, he should not promote GST," Nirupam said. Taking to Twitter, Nirupam advised Bachchan to withdraw his name as GST brand ambassador. Highlighting the loopholes of the uniform tax regime that is set to be implemented from July 1, Nirupam said, "The way GST is being brought in the country, people are discontented with that. The agencies are saying that it should not be implemented in this manner." A video featuring Bachchan has been released by the government in which the actor can be seen explaining GST as a "unifying force, just like the three colours in the national flag". The mega star also took to his Twitter handle stating that he was asked to promote GST to which he agreed. The GST will be implemented from July 1, said the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely.(ANI)