NDC faculty, course members meet President Kovind

[India], Nov 14. (ANI): The faculty and course members of the 57th National Development Council (NDC) course met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday here at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Speaking at the event, the President emphasised "the fact that we are live in a challenging and dynamic global environment. The very concept of security and defence is changing before our eyes. No longer is it limited to territorial integrity."

An official statement quoted the President, "Today, the idea of security incorporates economic and energy security, as well as concerns about food, health and the environment. The future of security is as much about preventing nuclear proliferation as about the integrity of the Internet and of data protection."

"The President said each of these areas requires specialisation and analysis. And yet, they are inter-linked. They demand an integrated approach from those responsible for our security - as well as a process of constant learning and knowledge updating," adds the statement. President Kovind also raised the issue of terrorism and violent extremism. "India and its neighbourhood - and the broader Asian continent - are the location of multiple security threats and risks that are of global significance. Terrorism and violent extremism are common challenges," he said. He added: "These challenges are both state-based and asymmetrical. Also, with globalisation and the technology revolution, Asia has emerged as the centre of the 21st century economy. Securing this economic rise and checking attempts to destabilise it will be an important task in the years ahead. Threats will come in all domains - from the maritime space to cyberspace." (ANI)