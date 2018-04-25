NDFB (S) member escapes NIA custody

[India], Apr. 25 (ANI): A member of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (Songbijit) {NDFB (S)}, on Wednesday, escaped from the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) custody while he was being taken to be produced before a NIA Court in Guwahati.

Local Police said that at the time of counting the NDFB(S) was found missing.

The accused was arrested in connection with the killing of five persons, including women and children, in Pakriguri in Kokrajhar district in December 2014.

According to reports, around 14 armed militants of the NDFB entered the village on December 23, 2014, and frantically open fired upon the villagers, allegedly on the behest of the military chief and deputy chief of the NDFB (S) - G. Bidai alias Bishnu and M. Batha alias Binod.

The NIA had earlier filed chargesheets against 14 individuals in the case. (ANI)