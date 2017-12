[India], Dec 14 (ANI): An NDFB(S) platoon commander of the West Zone was killed in an encounter with the police team in Dumbazar area of Assam's Kokrajhar district.

The commander has been identified as Sergeant Major Soheton Narzary.

An AK-56 rifle, grenades and other incriminating documents have been recovered from his possession.

The operation is underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)