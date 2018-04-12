NDMA corruption: Delhi HC directs MHA to file response

[India], April 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to file a response in the matter of alleged corruption by the employees of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Delhi High Court received a petition stating that the then Executive Director of NIDM namely Dr. Satendra directed his colleague Professor Santosh Kumar to clarify the factual positions regarding the correctness of his educational qualifications and to provide the original copy of his Ph.D. Degree.

He further claimed to receive some papers through a Whistleblower which supports the above claim made in the petition. Further, the petitioner claimed that in 2013 Dr. Satendra issued an official order for the physical verification of the mark sheets of all the employees of NIDM but the accused Professor Kumar never submitted his degrees. Professor Santosh Kumar along with former Executive Director of NIDM RK Singh has also been accused of renting nine BHK flats in the name of operationalising the southern campus bypassing the procedures required to buy the tenders. Later one of the senior IAS officers who earlier served as the executive director of NIDM and was instrumental in finding the irregularities conducted by the accused was transferred to some other office. The next date of hearing is scheduled for September 5. (ANI)