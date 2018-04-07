NDMC protesters call off strike following meeting with Manoj Tiwari

[India], Apr. 07 (ANI): The protesting members of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation called off their indefinite hunger strike following a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari, wherein the former regional actor assured that many of the protesters' demands will be met.

"These sanitation workers were on hunger strike from past 20 days as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, was not releasing funds for them. They are not taking care of their rights, they always create problems for them," claimed Tiwari.

"We want to solve all their problems, today, we have taken a very historic decision in their favour. We will be giving them insurance too and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be bearing premium of the same," he added. Mayor of North Delhi, Preeti Aggarwal, defended Kejriwal's government saying, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal avoided all their problems; we will be providing them cashless facilities. They all will be regularised and will be getting their salaries on time." (ANI)