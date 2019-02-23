NDRF constable who saved pilgrim from drowning in Kumbh dies

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) constable, Rajender Gautam, who had sustained a severe spinal injury while rescuing a pilgrim from drowning at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, died at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi, an NDRF official said.

Gautam, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur was undergoing treatment at the city hospital after he fractured his backbone on February 19, when he jumped into the waters of the Sangam, a confluence of the Ganga Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, to rescue an elderly man on occasion of 'Maghi Poornima Snan'.

He was airlifted to Delhi on the same day for treatment. According to authorities, all the required formalities have been done and the mortal remains would be sent to his native village in Himachal Pradesh (ANI)