NDRF jawan who saved woman from drowning at Sangam Ghat passes away

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel Rajendra Gautam, who saved an elderly woman from drowning at Sangam Ghat during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, succumbed to injuries while being treated at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Gautam was on duty on February 19 during the Maghi Purnima Snan when he spotted an elderly woman drowning in the river. The woman had crossed the safety barricade of the river following which she got engulfed by the swift current of water. Gautam immediately jumped into the river and succeeded in rescuing the woman. However, he sustained serious injuries in the process.

According to the NDRF, the deceased jawan was injured after being hit by some hard object under water. He was airlifted to Delhi for treatment on February 20 and was operated a day later. He breathed his last after undergoing surgery. Senior NDRF officials including Director-General paid tribute to mortal remains of Gautam at the NDRF headquarters. A resident of Laher Village in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, Gautam had joined Border Security Force (BSF) on January 30, 2004. He was serving the NDRF since 2013. (ANI)